Should marijuana be legalized nationally for recreational use?

0

Marijuana, pot, weed, grass, the “good stuff” or the “bad stuff”… Whatever you want to call it, it’s a hot topic right now (and not just because it’s on fire).

Do you think that marijuana should be legalized nationally for recreational use?

As of 2021, 15 states have legalized marijuana for recreational use; additionally, 48 of the 50 states (Idaho and Nebraska are the outliers) allow for some type of marijuana use, whether it’s for medical or recreational purposes.

What do you think? Please tell us by voting in the poll below. Leave a comment, too, if you’re so inclined. Thanks!

