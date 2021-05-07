Two ’60s gals talk about cigarettes

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

Being of an advanced age now, when I think back on my youth I recall that everything seemed so innocent. Except for the fear of being nuked by the Ruskies, I don’t recall fearing being harmed by bad guys. I rode my bicycle all over town and my parents didn’t worry about me coming home traumatized by a guy who stole my candy.

I believe that perceived innocence was due to not hearing day in and day out in the media about every single crime in every single town, like we do today. Of course, we now have social media where members share every bit of doom and gloom they come upon, true or made up. A clever guy with no morals knows that a good piece of grizzly crime reporting will earn him big money, and if it’s fake, so what?

But, good grief, was life corny back then — at least it seems so looking back now at the popular culture of the day, in this case the early 1960s.

Here, two suburban housewives meet up in one’s front yard to discuss cigarettes. How about the perfect hair, makeup, and pretty dresses? No pants for these ladies.

Geez, this is corny! It cracks me up.

