A 65-foot rig with a 1933 classic secret in the back

Last night a motorhome pulling a huge enclosed trailer appeared in the RV park. As the “garage” door to the trailer opened I noticed a large group of rather noisy neighbors peering in, with jaws dropped. The trailer was literally a stacker trailer with a drop-dead gorgeous 1933 Roadster on the bottom and a Mini Cooper on the top. Bruce and Debra MacDowell build and show roadsters and are in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, area for the big “Back to the 50s” car show.

Bruce and Debra own a construction company in San Diego, California. Debra runs the business and according to Debra, “Bruce plays.” Half of their shop is dedicated to the business and the other half to “play.” Currently, they have four completed roadsters and they are taking this one to shows across the country. The next stop is Des Moines, Iowa.

Debra drives the motorhome with the trailer about six to eight hours a day. They made the trip from San Diego to Minnesota in four days (much quicker than we would have!). Their only trouble was in Oklahoma during tornado warnings. They said it was hard to find a safe spot with a 65-foot rig! This is their seventh motorhome and they have RVed for more than 40 years.

The car is a 1933 Ford three-window coupe with a 2007 366, 6.0 all aluminum Corvette engine. Bruce has done all the mechanical work and has pretty much altered everything. Debra mentioned that the radiator is in the back and it runs water throughout the body to the engine to keep everything cool.

Bruce finished this one in January of this year, 2023, and has shown it at Pomona Grand National Roadster show. It won the “Best Altered” award in Sacramento and won “Magnificent Masterpiece” in Meguiar’s Good Guys Rod and Custom show. The detailing is amazing!

RVing and creating custom rods is more than a dream—it is a lifestyle for Bruce and Debra MacDowell. You never know who you will meet in the RV park!

All photos copyright Nanci Dixon 2023

