Save space with this amazing BBQ gadget: 1 tool, 6 culinary tasks!

By Cheri Sicard
Roxon 6 in 1 BBQ tool by Defiance tools

When it comes to RV accessories, I love me some multi-taskers—single tools that do multiple jobs. The Roxon 6 in 1 BBQ tool by Defiance Tools certainly qualifies. It’s kind of like the Swiss army knife of BBQ tools!

What does the Defiance Roxon 6 in 1 BBQ tool do?

  • It’s a spatula
  • It’s a meat fork
  • Snap those together and you have a pair of sturdy BBQ tongs
  • It’s a sharp knife
  • It’s a corkscrew
  • It’s a bottle opener

Yep, all those functions out of one compact tool.

Press the button to remove the spatula and meat fork. Another button lets you extend their reach. If you need tongs, they easily snap together. The knife is a sharp, rugged, hunting style knife that locks firmly into place. And, of course, you know what corkscrews and bottle openers do.

What I like most about the Defiance 6 in 1 BBQ tool

Roxon 6 in 1 BBQ tool by Defiance Tools

  • The tools are heavy-duty, rugged, and well-made.
  • It all packs into its own compact carrying case, included with purchase.
  • If you live in a van or extremely small space, this one compact tool replaces six others and takes up very little space.

What can be improved upon?

  • The buttons that release the parts are stiff. I had to watch the video to make sure I was taking it apart correctly. Figuring out what goes where to assemble and disassemble is easy. But I wish the buttons functioned easier. They would be difficult for anyone who lacks hand strength.
  • Clean up and maintenance is a bit fussy. You should never submerge the entire tool in water. Wash with a mild solution of water and diluted soap. You should dry right away with a soft cloth, and they recommend a light coating of water displacing oil (such as WD-40) on the tool’s surface and pivot points.

Check out the Roxon 6 in 1 BBQ tool by Defiance Tools here.

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
