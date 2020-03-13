RV Doctor: Adding storage in RV’s dinette seats

3

Dear Gary,
I have a 2011 Damon and want to add pull-out drawers to the dinette seats. Do you have a recommendation on the type of hardware I should use? I know I will need to build up the foundation the tracks will be on so as not to pinch off the seat belt connections. Are there other technical considerations I should be thinking about? Thank you! —Dale W.

Dear Dale,
Personally I favor the smoother action of ball bearing drawer slides, but there are many price points to choose from at any of the big box home supply centers or your local hardware store.

One thing to check first, however: Be sure sure you have clearance underneath each dinette seat to incorporate a new drawer assembly. Oftentimes, RV manufacturers use that “hidden” space to stash equipment such as the water pump, furnace (see photo) or other accoutrements. You certainly do not want to negate the return air or ventilation to any hidden components.

Gain access from up above first and see just what might be under each seat. With storage at a premium on most recreation vehicles, it would be odd that the manufacturer didn’t install a drawer or cabinet door if that space were truly available. But you never know – anything is possible!

gary-736Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

##RVT939

3
Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nathan
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“With storage at a premium on most recreation vehicles, it would be odd that the manufacturer didn’t install a drawer or cabinet door if that space were truly available.”

After a visit to an RV show this weekend I would be surprised if they did.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 years ago
Sam white
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I just watched a you tube video that showed just how to add drawer under the dinette . I plan to do it myself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zy_ZTOPq_fQ

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 years ago
Don Nedrow
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I bought a used Class C that had a hinged door for under the seats that were 3′ deep. I made a drawer 2′ long and used the door front for the drawer front. I use the back 1′ for items not deeded often like extra medications etc.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 years ago