Saturday, September 4, 2021
Saturday, September 4, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeRV Recalls
RV RecallsUncategorized

Airstream recalls some RVs for propane-caused fire risk

By RV Travel
0

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2021 Flying Cloud, Bambi, Caravel, Classic, Globetrotter, and International recreational vehicles equipped with Winntec model 6020 two-stage propane regulators. The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure.

Increased propane pressure can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire and injury. The potential number of RVs affected by the recall is 220.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the regulator, as necessary, and test the propane system for leaks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 26, 2021. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1016b

Previous articleTruck Review: 2021 Honda Ridgeline could be last
Next articleSevere storm damages camps & RVs in Black Hills. Hail damage is scary!

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,348FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.