Airstream recalls some RVs for propane-caused fire risk

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2021 Flying Cloud, Bambi, Caravel, Classic, Globetrotter, and International recreational vehicles equipped with Winntec model 6020 two-stage propane regulators. The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure.

Increased propane pressure can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire and injury. The potential number of RVs affected by the recall is 220.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the regulator, as necessary, and test the propane system for leaks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 26, 2021. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

