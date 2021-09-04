Saturday, September 4, 2021
Saturday, September 4, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

Severe storm damages camps & RVs in Black Hills. Hail damage is scary!

By Mike Gast
0
A damaged trailer at the Mount Rushmore KOA Resort at Palmer Gulch in South Dakota's Black Hills.

While most weather watchers had their eyes trained on the Gulf Coast last week, a severe thunderstorm swept through the Black Hills region in South Dakota, devastating much of the tourist mecca’s campgrounds, and leaving millions of dollars in damaged RVs and structures.

Hailstones cover a deck in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Hart Ranch Resort south of Rapid City was one of the parks hit hardest by the Monday, August 27th storm. Hail the size of baseballs destroyed vehicle windows and bodies, as well as almost every RV skylight and vent. RV roofs also sustained significant damage.

Hart Ranch Resort Manager Tim Schnabel said the storm hit suddenly just after 7 p.m. Many RVs at the park sustained interior damage when water poured through broken vents.

The storm also ravaged the Mount Rushmore KOA Resort at Palmer Gulch near Hill City, South Dakota. Managers there reported most RVs and other vehicles sustained severe damage, as did many of the roofed structures on the campground.

“About 90% of the roofs on our structures here will need to be replaced,” said Mount Rushmore KOA Resort at Palmer Gulch Marketing Director Gwyn Wathan. He said about 80% of the vehicles on the park had broken windows, and the campgrounds huge rodeo tent had “about 100 holes in it.”

Most of the RVs parked at the popular campground, just six miles from the Mount Rushmore National Monument, sustained damage. “Most of the roof vents on units were taken out,” Wathan said.

All campgrounds in the Black Hills were back open for the business and will be full again for the Labor Day Weekend.

##RVT1016b

Previous articleAirstream recalls some RVs for propane-caused fire risk
Next article2022 Ford Maverick by the numbers: $20k, 40 mpg, 500-mile range

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,348FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.