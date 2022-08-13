Saturday, August 13, 2022

Airstream recalls some trailers for possible stove gas leak

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Basecamp, Bambi, Atlas, Interstate, and Interstate 19 travel trailers equipped with certain 2-burner cooktops. The burner control valves may become damaged, causing a gas leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury. As many as 116 trailers may be involved in this safety recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect, and if necessary replace the cooktop, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 7, 2022. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

