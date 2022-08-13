If overnight RV stays at Walmart and similar stores were banned, would it affect your RVing?

Our reader surveys through the years have revealed that many of our readers spend at least an occasional night in a Walmart parking lot in their RVs. Some do it to save money. For others, it’s mostly for convenience.

And now, because of a lawsuit, the question is being asked is it possible the practice could be banned?

In 2020, more than 3,744 of our readers reported on how often they stay in a Walmart parking lot. About 13 percent did so at least once a month. Another 31 percent stayed “very rarely.” Others reported they never stayed in Walmart parking lot.

We know, though, that on any given night in America, thousands, if not tens of thousands of RVers, spend a night in a Walmart parking lot in their RVs. Others hole up in other accommodating parking lots — Cabellas, Cracker Barrel restaurants, Sams Clubs, Costco and many other retailers with large parking areas.

How about you? If Walmart and similar stores should post “no overnight” parking signs would it matter to you? Or would it make no difference in your RVing? That’s our question.

Please leave a comment. We may want to quote you in a follow up article.