Saturday, August 13, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBlogsFree & Cheap RV Campgrounds
BlogsFree & Cheap RV CampgroundsReader Polls

If overnight RV stays at Walmart and similar stores were banned, would it affect your RVing?

By RV Travel
0

Our reader surveys through the years have revealed that many of our readers spend at least an occasional night in a Walmart parking lot in their RVs. Some do it to save money. For others, it’s mostly for convenience.

And now, because of a lawsuit, the question is being asked is it possible the practice could be banned?

In 2020, more than 3,744 of our readers reported on how often they stay in a Walmart parking lot. About 13 percent did so at least once a month. Another 31 percent stayed “very rarely.” Others reported they never stayed in Walmart parking lot.

We know, though, that on any given night in America, thousands, if not tens of thousands of RVers, spend a night in a Walmart parking lot in their RVs. Others hole up in other accommodating parking lots — Cabellas, Cracker Barrel restaurants, Sams Clubs, Costco and many other retailers with large parking areas.

How about you? If Walmart and similar stores should post “no overnight” parking signs would it matter to you? Or would it make no difference in your RVing? That’s our question.

Please leave a comment. We may want to quote you in a follow up article.

Previous articleAirstream recalls some trailers for possible stove gas leak

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.