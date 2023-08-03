Airstream and REI collaborate with special edition Basecamp 20X Travel Trailer

Airstream and REI Co-op have introduced the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp 20X, a rugged new travel trailer that expands the collaboration between the two iconic outdoor brands. The new 20-foot model complements the successful 16-foot floor plan, offering two designs to cater to a growing demographic of adventurous travelers who seek to maximize time spent outside.

This special edition Basecamp model uses Airstream’s most popular travel trailer floor plan, providing owners with more space and enhanced attributes including sustainably sourced and recycled materials, robust off-grid features, and clever design details that prioritize storage and comfort. Both REI Special Edition Basecamp models can be purchased through authorized Airstream dealerships, with pricing for the new 20-foot model starting at $62,400.

“Our partnership with REI is expanding at a time of unprecedented growth in the outdoor recreation space, alongside an urgent imperative to conserve and safeguard the outdoor spaces we cherish,” said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream. “By extending our collaboration series with REI, this new 20-foot Basecamp allows us to serve more environmentally-conscious outdoor enthusiasts looking to upgrade their adventure.”

The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp 20X shares many key features with the first iteration collaboration, though a notable upgrade is the larger 20-foot chassis and convertible front dinette that create more comfortable living space for shared meals, sleeping, and entertaining. The 20-foot model also has larger holding tanks that allow for longer trips. As a functional upgrade, the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp 20X preserves one of the most versatile and popular features in the Basecamp line, the rear hatch door, creating ease of access to cargo and epic views.

Like the introductory 16-foot model, this special edition was designed with a keen focus on materials, aerodynamics, towability and intentional features to enhance sustainability attributes. The Basecamp 20X’s more environmentally friendly design uses ​​fabrics and laminates made from post-consumer recycled materials, a cutting board sink cover made from recycled paper, and cabinetry crafted from lightweight and sustainably grown wood. The Basecamp 20X comes standard with a recirculating water heater for on-demand hot water without waste and a UV-LED water purification system. Other optional features provide added sustainability benefits and off-grid capabilities, including a 360-watt solar package equipped with a 200Ah lithium battery bank, and a water-saving composting toilet.

“We’re excited to expand our offering to people looking to invest in an iconic camper trailer for their adventures,” said Isabelle Portilla, vice president of REI Co-op brands. “Working with Airstream to add special touches, inspired by the REI Co-op brand, was a natural fit and it’s clearly resonating. We love helping people find the best place for their adventures, whether that’s off-grid or at the campground.”

The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp 20X was purposefully crafted to empower owners to venture off conventional routes and immerse themselves in action. With standard features like the X-Package—featuring a three-inch lift kit for added clearance, Goodyear® Wrangler all-terrain tires, and stainless-steel front stone guards—off-road travel becomes seamless. The innovative L-track storage system ensures secure storage for bikes, kayaks, fishing poles, skis, and other outdoor gear.

To complete the adventure experience, the model has a built-in floor cooler with a drain that can be used for beverages or as added wet storage, a dedicated gear locker, and a comprehensive 25-piece REI Co-op product kit that is conveniently stowable in custom-designed compartments. The exclusive product kit includes essential items like dishware, flatware, storage cubes, and more to ensure all conveniences are covered. The special edition Basecamp 20X will also maintain REI-specific décor elements, like birch cabinetry and spruce green accents.

With a 3,500-pound base weight, the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp 20X can be towed by a wide range of midsize SUVs and light-duty trucks, addressing a growing demand for lighter travel trailers that can be towed by common vehicles that customers may already use as their daily driver. Find full specifications of the Airstream REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp 20X Travel Trailer here.

