RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 4, 2023

Today’s thought

“We can know only that we know nothing. And that is the highest degree of human wisdom.” ―Leo Tolstoy

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

On this day in history: One of the most well-known figures of the 20th century and a victim of the Holocaust, 14-year-old Anne Frank and her family were captured and arrested by the Germans from their hiding place in Amsterdam.

Entrance is free today to all U.S. National Park Service sites in celebration of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). The fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping.

Stay safe during dangerous summer temperatures

By Gail Marsh

Every day, it seems, another heat-related death is reported. Perhaps now is a good time to review valuable tips to keep you safe during dangerous summer temperatures. And please, if it’s too hot out, don’t do strenuous activities!

Hydrate

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary, alcoholic, or caffeinated beverages because they can dehydrate you.

Dress appropriately for summer temperatures

It’s best to wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Look for the words, “moisture management” or “wicking” as you shop for hot-weather clothing. These special fabrics will pull moisture away from your body, keeping you cooler. Apply sunscreen and reapply it frequently, as needed. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can also provide protection from the sun. Check out all these cooling clothes and accessories.

Continue reading

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I found a seemingly hollow area on my RV’s roof. Should I investigate?

Dear Dave,

I found what seems to be a hollow area on (under) the roof after washing the RV yesterday. I could not find any cracks or signs of any water leakage. It is forward of the rear A/C unit, next to the shower skylight, and behind a black(?) tank roof vent. It feels like it’s between roof joists. Questions: The ceiling has a hollow sounding area in the hallway, outside of the bathroom. Should I access this area from the inside, as the roof is a one-piece material? Is this something best left to the experts? Thank you, Dave! —Bill, 2019 Winnebago Sightseer 33C Class A

Read Dave’s answer

What it’s like to repair bullet damage to an RV

There could be several reasons why someone might shoot an RV with a bullet, though I must emphasize that such actions are illegal, dangerous, and morally wrong. Shooting at an RV or any other property is considered vandalism and a criminal offense. It puts people’s lives at risk and causes significant damage and emotional distress to the RV owners.

Despite all that, it happens, and we do see bullet-damaged RVs in our shop.

Click here to read

Cruise America RV rental tips for first-timers

By Cheri Sicard

Mike from the Mike’s Road Trip YouTube channel has produced a useful video for RV newbies wanting to rent an RV like those from Cruise America.

Renting an RV is a good way to try the lifestyle out before making a major commitment. And Cruise America even has a rent-to-buy program where rental fees can be applied toward the purchase of one of their used motorhome fleet’s rigs (some restrictions apply).

Click here to watch

Break in your new generator the right way for long service

By Randall Brink

The small, efficient gasoline generator is a practical necessity for extended RV boondocking or any time spent away from a source of alternating current for energizing appliances and battery charging. I recently switched from a Class A coach with a hefty 7.5 kW Cummins Onan generator to a tiny towable with a single marine deep-cycle battery and no generator. My boondocking plans would require a generator. I wondered what the best way was to break in a new generator so it had a long life. Here’s what I found.

Do you have a portable propane campfire pit?

Tell us here

Hot weather driving

Driving in hotter weather is hard on the RV. Try traveling in the early morning and late afternoon to minimize the impact. –From RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living. Available on Amazon.

Image © National Archives and Records Administration (circa 1945)

How to Maintain & Extinguish Your Campfire

This helpful and well-designed page on smokeybear.com is a great resource. Now more than ever it’s important to know how to maintain a proper campfire, and once you’re done for the evening, know how to put it out.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Coconut Chicken

by Ashley Muller from Chandler, AZ

This is a fantastic way to up the flavor in chicken breasts. The coconut milk marinade makes the chicken moist and flavorful. Once grilled, the chicken is so tender you can cut it with a fork. You taste hints of the nutmeg and cardamom from the marinade. We love the crunch from the toasted coconut in each bite. It’s sweet, salty, and savory. Yum!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Since it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day… The first Chocolate Chip Cookie was actually made by accident in Whitman, Massachusetts, in an inn called the Toll House. In 1938, Ruth Graves Wakefield one day planned on making regular chocolate cookies but got the great idea of throwing in chunks of a chocolate bar into it. Much to her surprise, the chocolate did not mix well with the cookie and instead, it filled up with tasty chunks of chocolate. This fortunate turn of events led to the emergence of the Chocolate Chip Cookie and the birth of the Toll House company.

*How much orange chicken does Panda Express sell each year? Hint: It’s a lot! Find the amount in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Lizzy and Sadie. While they love to travel, they really enjoy peering out the windows once we’ve arrived.” —Gary Johnson

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers – boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

