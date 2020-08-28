Neat RV rental company delivers right to your door or campsite

By Nanci Dixon

Earlier this week, I spent some time chatting with a new campground neighbor and found out that she owns a business, GuestWings™ mobile RV suites, that rents and delivers Airstream trailers to homes and campgrounds as an extra bedroom space for overnight guests. What a great idea to have extra guest space either at home or at the campground!

The idea was born when they were hosting their daughter’s wedding and wanted all the immediate family to be together and not shifted off to a hotel. Their Airstream trailer helped pull it off. Since 2017, they have provided the service in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area for weddings, reunions, graduations, special occasions and out-of-town guests.

Their website says, “Even if you love entertaining, houseguests present special challenges. Where will everyone sleep? What bathroom will they use? Many homes are short on room for overnight guests. Some people like to have the entire family at once! That’s why we created GuestWings™ – iconic Airstream rentals – delivered to your Tampa Bay home to make room for your family and friends.¨

What makes them unique is the delivery, cleaning and setup of the RV. They even do the gray and black water dumping (what a treat!). Sheets, towels, a coffee maker and cups are all included with each rental. A complete kitchen setup is also available for a nominal extra charge.

They have since expanded to renting and delivering their Airstream to local private, state and county parks in the area for campers wanting to “glamp” and not have to worry about loading, towing, setting up and particularly backing into tight campground sites.

Perhaps there are other businesses across the country that do RV delivery and pickup. That would make camping with extended family, adult children and grandkids a whole lot easier!

