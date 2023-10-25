Alliance recalls Paradigm and Valor 5th wheels for fire risk

Alliance RV, LLC is recalling certain 2021-2023 Paradigm and Valor fifth wheel trailers. A wire connector from the solar panel ports to the solar charge lines may loosen. A loose solar panel electrical connection could overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. Potentially some 3,390 units could be affected.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the existing wire nut with a new connector, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 19, 2023. Owners may contact Alliance customer service at 1-574-218-7165.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1128b