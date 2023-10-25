Friday, October 27, 2023

Alliance recalls Paradigm and Valor 5th wheels for fire risk

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Alliance RV, LLC is recalling certain 2021-2023 Paradigm and Valor fifth wheel trailers. A wire connector from the solar panel ports to the solar charge lines may loosen. A loose solar panel electrical connection could overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. Potentially some 3,390 units could be affected.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the existing wire nut with a new connector, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 19, 2023. Owners may contact Alliance customer service at 1-574-218-7165.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
