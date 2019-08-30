Apps to help you weather a hurricane

Dorian is now a category 2 hurricane and it looks to be headed towards Florida. If you find yourself in its path, the best safety equipment you can have is your RV. Get out of there!

Hurricane Apps

Smartphones can be invaluable in a hurricane. First of all, of course, is a hurricane tracker. We recommend Max Tracker because it comes from a local TV station in Miami. The “forecast cone” is what we rely on when deciding where to run. We also check the radar using The Weather Channel. If you don’t know how to take screenshots from your phone, like mine below, here’s a Quick Tip on Taking Screenshots. They’re great for the blog post later!

Charging your Phone HooToo and Anker on Amazon.com.] Your phone won’t do you any good if it’s dead! Make sure you have a good battery/travel charger. We really like the HooToo because it does so much more than just charge, see How to use a USB drive with a smartphone or tablet . The HooToo is a 10,400mAh (mili-Amp-Hours) battery. That will fully charge your phone roughly 3 times. If all you want is a battery, then we recommend the Anker 20,000 mAh. These are both about $40 – just search Amazon or your favorite tech store for HooToo or Anker. As a bonus, these could also power something like a USB Fan! [Editor: Here areandon Amazon.com.] Google Maps