Newmar motorhome recall: header over bed could unexpectedly drop

Newmar Corporation is recalling 376 model year 2018-2020 Mountain Aire, Essex, and King Aire motorhomes. The bedroom fascia header may fall unexpectedly onto the bed. All models are involved in the recall. The reason for the recall is the header was incorrectly installed.

If the fascia header falls while there is an occupant in the bed, it can increase the risk of an injury.

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will add screws and brackets to properly secure the fascia header, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 19, 2019. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

