Monday, September 11, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & RepairAsk Dave
Maintenance & RepairAsk Dave

Are SnapPads on the RV’s jacks a good idea?

By Dave Solberg
0

Dear Dave, 
What’s your opinion on using the rubber SnapPads on leveling jacks, on almost all types of ground surfaces? Thanks. —Bill Byerly, 2019 Winnebago Sightseer 33C

Dear Bill,
I am a big fan of the SnapPads® product, having put them on three different units. We started with a 2016 Keystone Raptor 5th wheel toy hauler with Lippert hydraulic jacks, then a 2003 Winnebago Brave with HWH hydraulic jacks, and finally a 2015 Thor Challenger with Power Gear hydraulic jacks. All three owners commented on how easy it was to level their rig, especially when parking on gravel.

The larger footprint provides better stability and after 5 years on the Raptor, the pads of the jacks look brand-new. No rust, paint chips, or scratches. And all three have never had any of the pads come off during travel or retraction.

They were extremely easy to install AFTER I learned a couple of tips. First, apply a little dish soap around the inside edge of the SnapPad. I used Dawn, as this is always my “go to” cleaner and lubricant! It helped the jack foot slip into the groove of the SnapPad easily.

The second tip was placing a piece of wood on the ground under the SnapPad, which provides a solid, flat surface for the SnapPad to sit on. I tried several times just using the cement pad that was outside my service shed. It must have been just uneven enough as I did get one pad to install but had trouble with the rest. Placing a 1×10 underneath made it a snap!

On the Thor I had to add a 2×4 on one edge to give it a little nudge on one of the legs.

P.S. Hi, Bill. From Diane. 😀

 You might also enjoy this from Dave 

Why do my hydraulic leveling jacks crack and pop at night?

Dear Dave,
We have a 2016 Navion View with the HWH levelers making cracking and popping sounds, after leveling, throughout the night. What do you suggest we do about this problem? Thank you. —Steve, 2016 Navion View

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

Send your inquiries to him using the form below.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

##RVDT2207

Dave Solberg
Dave Solberghttp://www.rv-seminars.com/
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He has been in the RV Industry since 1983 and conducts over 15 seminars at RV shows throughout the country.
Previous article
Here’s how to make boondocking fun for the partner who hates it

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE