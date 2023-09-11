Are SnapPads on the RV’s jacks a good idea?

Dear Dave,

What’s your opinion on using the rubber SnapPads on leveling jacks, on almost all types of ground surfaces? Thanks. —Bill Byerly, 2019 Winnebago Sightseer 33C

Dear Bill,

I am a big fan of the SnapPads® product, having put them on three different units. We started with a 2016 Keystone Raptor 5th wheel toy hauler with Lippert hydraulic jacks, then a 2003 Winnebago Brave with HWH hydraulic jacks, and finally a 2015 Thor Challenger with Power Gear hydraulic jacks. All three owners commented on how easy it was to level their rig, especially when parking on gravel.

The larger footprint provides better stability and after 5 years on the Raptor, the pads of the jacks look brand-new. No rust, paint chips, or scratches. And all three have never had any of the pads come off during travel or retraction.

They were extremely easy to install AFTER I learned a couple of tips. First, apply a little dish soap around the inside edge of the SnapPad. I used Dawn, as this is always my “go to” cleaner and lubricant! It helped the jack foot slip into the groove of the SnapPad easily.

The second tip was placing a piece of wood on the ground under the SnapPad, which provides a solid, flat surface for the SnapPad to sit on. I tried several times just using the cement pad that was outside my service shed. It must have been just uneven enough as I did get one pad to install but had trouble with the rest. Placing a 1×10 underneath made it a snap!

On the Thor I had to add a 2×4 on one edge to give it a little nudge on one of the legs.

