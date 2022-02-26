Around the Campfire: Old vehicle features fun to remember

It was a welcome divergence from the typical deep discussions around the campfire last night. Some of the “oldies” were recalling old vehicle features that no longer exist or have been modified in recent years. Folks in their 60s, 70s, and 80s seemed to enjoy challenging the “young’uns’” knowledge. I thought perhaps you’d enjoy reminiscing, too.

Old vehicle features from “back in the day”

Dimmer switch: Today this light switch is built into the turning signal on most vehicles. Not so in days gone by. I remember when the dimmer switch was a button on the floorboard. You used your left foot to tap (dim the lights) and tap again (to bring the bright lights back on).

Other campers around the fire remembered cassette tape decks, 8-track tapes, and CD slots on the radio systems from which you could listen to your favorite tunes. Windshield shading: Vehicles used to feature a strip of tint at the top of the windshield. This darker strip of glass protected the driver from the sun’s glare.

There are probably many more long-lost vehicle features, but the fire was dying, and it was getting late. Maybe next time we gather we can talk about suicide doors, whip antennas, all chrome bumpers, curb finders, fins, and hood ornaments. Can you add more to the list? I’d love to hear them!

