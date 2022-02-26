RV boo-boos: Got Sand?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Not sure just how many toy haulers we’ve seen—must be hundreds. And so many of them in the Southern California/Arizona area bear a slogan: “Got Sand?”

Brazen attitude?

When Ashley and Rob went looking for sand—they got it in spades. All too often we’ve seen RVers with brazen attitudes really blunder into silly situations, but that description doesn’t fit this couple. They write, “We did all the homework before (satellite images, [travel] reviews, etc.) but when you arrive there it is unclear where to actually go to get down to the beach. We were told to take a right and then a left, but it was hard to tell which left. We saw tire marks and assumed that we took the correct left turn.”

Alas! It turned out to be the wrong left turn. They spent several very hot, sunny hours cooking in the sand until someone with a powerful winch came along. They “got sand” all right—but not quite how they might have wished!

Sure wish we had …

Bill H. wrote us about spotting an ongoing RV boo-boo. You can file this under, “Sure wish we had pictures!” No, didn’t “got sand” this time—but plenty of troubles. Bill tells us this:

“Had a couple pull in next to us with a new truck and 5th wheel. Still had temporary tags on both. We first noticed a long yellow scrape down the door side of trailer and damage. The front a/c was smashed and the cover missing. The truck’s cab was smashed where trailer hit it while turning. Add damage to trailer nose.

“Finally, they were having trouble unhooking. He jumped out of the truck when he realized he had forgoten to pull the handle to unhook the hitch pin. The driver pulled the handle, the trailer unhooks—and the truck starts moving since he was in such a hurry he hadn’t put it in park. He chased after it, gets the closed driver door opened and got it stopped. Only about 20 feet before it would have broadsided a very expensive Prevost motorhome.”

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. We may edit your information.

