Ask Dave: Why does the furnace keep blowing the thermostat fuse?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the "RV Handbook" and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club. Today Dave discusses a furnace that blows the thermostat fuse.

Dear Dave,

Good morning. I have a 2015 Crossroads Zinger, RB25. The issue I’m having with it is the heater/furnace, Atwood, AFMD 25121_A, 19,000 btu output. The thermostat blows the 2.5-amp fuse when I select heat on the thermostat. When I wrap the 2.5-amp fuse with tin foil, the furnace runs as it should: all safety features, blower, gas for flame, no noise, basically a quiet, smooth operation. With very careful observation of the furnace, it has no damage. At the time of finding this issue, I had a problem with critters/mice, which I finally got rid of. But could the mice have eaten into wiring, thermostat wiring, hence, blowing the thermostat fuse, or causing not a good thermostat connection? —Christos

Dear Christos,

It is obvious there is a high amp draw blowing your 2.5-amp fuse. Wrapping tin foil around the fuse is dangerous – even though we used to do that back in the old days with cars that had wiring issues and we used gum wrappers! I’m not sure gum even has foil wrappers any more.

Verify what size fuse it should be

The first thing I would do is verify what size fuse should be installed, as 2.5 amps seems small. Next, you could use a multimeter to find out what your amp draw actually is. Even if the furnace seems to be working fine, if there is a high amp draw then somewhere you have an issue that could actually start a fire!

If you had mice or other rodents inside the rig, then you possibly have wiring issues as you indicated. They can be very difficult to find – we call them “gremlins.”

I would suggest taking the existing thermostat off the wall and rewiring it direct to the furnace module with a new wire. If it works, then you know it’s the wire somewhere, and I would just run a new wire. If it still blows the fuse, try a new thermostat with dedicated wire.

It may be the furnace wiring

Then, if it still blows the fuse, it’s in the furnace wiring and I would start by running a new dedicated ground wire, then power wire. If it still blows, it’s in the furnace itself and you will need to remove the furnace and bench test all the wiring.

Read more from Dave here.

Dave Solberg worked at Winnebago for 15 years developing the dealer training program, as marketing manager, and conducting shows. As the owner of Passport Media Creations, Dave has developed several RV dealer training programs, the RV Safety Training program for The Recreation Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation, and the accredited RV Driving Safety program being conducted at rallies and shows around the country. Dave is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

