If you own an RV that’s 10 years old or older, listen up – we need your help!

Have you ever been turned away from a service center because your rig is “too old”? Have you ever been turned away from a campground or RV park because your rig is “too old”? Please leave a comment on this page and tell us about your experiences. We’re working on an upcoming story about this and would love your input. Thank you!

