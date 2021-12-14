Ask Dave: Why so many cables and connections, but only one coax on the TV?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses the coax connection on the TV in the RV.



Dear Dave,

How does the TV signal switch from UHF, VHF, to satellite to cable, with so many coax receptacles inside and outside of the RV, and only one coax connection on the TV? And if I connect any given signal to the wrong external receptacle, it doesn’t work. All I do is go to the menu and change TV from air to cable, and turn off the signal booster. —Dan

Dear Dan,

Typically there are three coax runs for signal to the inside of the rig. One is attached to the TV antenna mounted to the roof, another from the service center that has a coax connection, and sometimes a third one routed in the roof with a label that states “Prewired For Satellite”.

All three of these RG 59 cables are capable of handling an HD signal from over-the-air signal like local TV stations, cable from a campground source, or satellite company signal. Typically they all come inside to a centralized location which we call an entertainment center and attach to a switcher. This is a device that has several input feeds, as you described, and one output to the TV. In this situation, you need to push the desired feed on the switcher or entertainment center.

If you have two TVs in the RV

Some RVs will have a second TV in the rig. In that situation, you would either have the exact same feed as the front TV, or need a switcher that has TV 1 and TV 2. Then you can use the same cables coming into the input, but have two sets of buttons for each TV.

In your situation, I believe the manufacturer just used a splitter to bring the antenna feed called over the air, and the cable feed into the splitter and one cable out to the TV.

