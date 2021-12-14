9 bad things to eat while traveling in your RV

Foods have a lot to do with how we feel, how we make decisions, and how we maintain our energy. All these things are important when you have 450 miles to go before you can park for the night.

At the first fuel fill-up of the day, you may be tempted to grab a bit of fast food, but that is the worst thing to eat if you need to make it to your destination and have enough energy to set up.

And if you are not traveling alone, the results can be quite unpleasant.

Here are nine things you might NOT want to eat while traveling:

Pre-made sandwiches – Most times these are made early in the morning and can sit unrefrigerated for hours. Fast food – Eating a greasy hamburger might be okay if you are on your way home, but not if you have many more hours of driving, especially if places to stop are limited. Milkshakes – Most people are lactose intolerant, just at varying degrees. Milkshakes can help you determine to what degree you are affected and at the most inconvenient time. You don’t want to risk it! Candy – Sugary sweets contain FODMAP, which is a group of short-chain carbohydrates (sugars) thought to contribute to symptoms such as irritable bowel syndrome and other gastrointestinal disorders. Other foods to avoid in this category include barley, yogurt, apples, apricots, pears, and cauliflower. Salty chips – May cause bloating and swollen parts. Tomatoes – Yes, this includes pizza sauce. Tomatoes are very acidic and can cause an upset stomach. Citrus – If you don’t want to make a lot of stops, leave the lemon out of your water. It causes more frequent urination. Caffeine – Many people drink coffee to jump-start their system in the morning. It is a natural laxative. So, we probably don’t want to drink too much of it while traveling. Sorry about that. Eating out – Make smart choices. While your go-to is country fried steak, maybe a leaner option will serve you better. I find it helpful to know what each of my favorite restaurants offer that is good for me and it is something I like. It must be something I like to give up the gravy and mashed potatoes.

Here are some tips for eating healthier snacks on the road:

The best thing to do is to plan. Know that you are going to be hungry and having smart snacks on hand will make it easier to grab. But make sure you like the snacks, or they will go into the fridge and be lost forever.

For a little sugar buzz, how about dried or whole fruit instead of refined sugar?

Nuts are a great protein source to go with your dried fruit.

Nut butters also provide a balanced snack.

Replace sugary drinks with some decaf iced tea or water. Staying hydrated will make your brain happy. No need to worry about pulling over to use a dirty gas station restroom. All you need is a good place to pull over.

Tuna salad and crackers.

Hard-boiled eggs with a banana.

Veggies and hummus.

For those of you who are full-time RVers, you may have noticed what your body tells you when you eat certain things. The challenge is to stay strong when you smell fried chicken at the truck stop. I have faith in you! You will be happier setting up the drain hoses if you follow a healthy eating pattern while getting to the next stop.

