Ask Dave: Where can I find replacement dump valves for my ’87 Itasca?

Dear Dave,

The dump valves for the three holding tanks on my Itasca Windcruiser ripped off in an accident. I have not been able to find a replacement and the Winnebago dealer closest to me is not helpful. I am sure that other models probably have the same type of triple valve setup. How do I find them? —David, 1987 37’ Itasca Windcruiser

Dear David,

I remember the Windcruiser and Elandan (Winnebago version) well, as I was working in Owner Relations at the time. The dump valves were most likely Valterra, so we should be able to locate either a replacement or something that will retrofit.

Winnebago has some of the best documentation with 3D drawings and full parts lists. However, going back 35 years they were not as detailed. Also, the owner’s manual was generic to all models and only had a slight reference to the dump valves here (click/tap on any image to enlarge):

Part numbers for dump valves

The parts listing does have several part numbers for valves here:

Notice on the bottom left there is a 1 ½” valve with handle which would typically be the gray water valve. Newer models had a larger valve for black water. However, I see in the upper left a 3” x 1 ½” reducer, so the black water line is reduced to the smaller valve size. The smaller valves that are listed are ½”, so I would assume they are drain valves for fresh water lines.

The part number for the valve is 062421-01-000. Doing a Google search, I found the part on Amazon and it even references that Winnebago PN.

Another very good source is Mobility RV located in Hanlontown, IA. They are an authorized Winnebago parts distributor and have knowledgeable technicians who you can call and they’ll walk through the exact parts you need. You can reach them here: www.winnebagoparts.com or call 1-800-933-7742

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT1883