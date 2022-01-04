Ask Dave: How do I eliminate “poop pyramids” in the black tank?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses RV’s black tanks.



Dear Dave,

We are going to be snowbirds in Florida for the next three months and I am concerned about getting a poop pyramid in the black tank. I usually take my walk to the bathhouse, but this fancy park doesn’t have them. Are there any preventive measures I can take? Thank you. —Joe

Dear Joe,

Pyramids are a wonder of the world in Egypt, but not so much in the RV world. The best way to eliminate them is to keep your valves shut and only dump when the tank gets 1/2 to 2/3 full, and use the proper chemicals. I start with a bottle of valve lubrication from Thetford and then the Thetford enzyme-based product.

This product has what my local sanitary district technician calls the “good bugs” that actually decompose the sewage to break it down and reduce odors. I did a feature video on the sanitary process and although it was pretty gross, the chemistry was interesting. I would also suggest running a gallon or two of water down the toilet occasionally just to help suspend the solids and allow the bugs to work.

Toilet paper

Also, use RV-approved toilet paper as it will decompose quickly. We did a test on several brands and Thetford was the quickest. Even residential toilet paper that was designated for septic tanks took a very long time to decompose.

One other item I would recommend is a black tank flush valve on the side of the tank. When you dump the first round, hook up a dedicated hose and this will blast around the inside and clean the walls and sensors.

I also recommend a clear or at least a semi-transparent hose connection either at the valve or at the end of the hose to see the condition of the dump liquid. Dump the black water tank once, run the black tank flush valve until the tank is 2/3 full again, dump a second time, and fill back up to 2/3 and dump a third time. You will be surprised at the remaining sewage the second time. Hopefully, the third dump is clear. Then dump the gray water tank. I know it takes longer, but it will help in getting most of the solids out and keep the pyramids where they belong, over in the Middle East next to the Sphynx!

