Ask Dave: Can a half-ton truck tow a “lite” fifth wheel?

Greetings from Iowa. My question has to do with “lite” fifth wheel campers. How can you determine if a 150/1500 class pickup is actually capable of towing a “lite”-designated camper? —Greg

This has become a hot topic in my RV Buyer’s seminars at recent RV shows, as RV manufacturers are advertising “half-ton” towable all over the place! Plus, the price of larger trucks and especially diesel creates a real sticker shock situation.

There are three situations I look at when matching a truck to a trailer or a trailer to a truck, rather than accepting what an RV manufacturer or salesperson states. The first is the rated towing capacity of the individual truck. A few years ago it was easier to determine towing capacity as Trailer Life Magazine published a Towing Guide, which is no longer being published.

The best place to find towing capacity is the truck manufacturers’ websites such as these for Ram, Ford and Chevy.

You will need to match the engine size, cab configuration, and even tire size to get the correct towing capacity. Once you find this, take 10 percent off since it is not recommended to be towing the maximum weight capacity when trying to stop in heat or mountain conditions, or rain, or when needing a little extra “umph” to get up a 6 percent grade.

Next is the axle weight rating and what the hitch weight is of the “lite” 5th wheel you are considering. Your truck or a typical half-ton may have a listed towing capacity sufficient enough for the trailer. However, you need to make sure the weight of the front of the rig will not overload the drive axle of the truck.

Another consideration is the rear suspension. Most half-ton trucks have leaf springs designed for a smoother ride when not towing. Even if the weight on the back end of the truck is within safe specifications, how much does the unit “squat”? You may need to add air bags to get the truck leve. But keep in mind, air bags do not increase weight carrying capacity!

And finally, consider engine size, especially torque or the ability to pull that weight. I own a 2016 Chevy Silverado that has a posted towing capacity of 11,000 lbs. So, taking off 10 percent, it should safely tow 10,000 lbs. However, when towing a 9,000-lb. trailer, I get about 8 mpg and have a horrible time going up hills and gaining speed. I think part of it is the goofy 8-speed transmission, which is a nightmare even when not towing.

While running a side company, we had three F-350 trucks pulling 8,000-lb. trailers. When one of the trucks blew an engine at 300,000 miles, we bought a slightly used F-250 with the Triton V10. It got 6 mpg and 50 mph on a 6 percent grade! All the specs indicated it would be sufficient to handle the weight of the trailer, but real-world driving proved the opposite.

If you already have a half-ton truck, I would recommend test driving a few heavier trailers to see what weight would be best for you. You won’t be able to test drive a lite fifth wheel as it would require a specific hitch installed in the bed. However, you can get a feel for how it handles specific weights.

If you don’t have a truck now, I would suggest test driving both a gas and diesel to experience the difference. Then look at the weights of the lite fifth wheel you are interested in.

Technically some half-ton units can handle some lite fifth wheel trailers, but towing may not be a pleasurable experience.

I’d love to hear from other half-ton owners and their real-world towing experiences.

