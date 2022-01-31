Banish RV slideout squeaks

Many RVers have been driven to distraction by a squeaky slideout. There’s just something jarring to the nerves about this noise; perhaps it’s the same affliction that hits us when fingernails are drawn across a chalkboard. What’s to be done to exorcise those squeaks?

First, with your slideout extended, take a close look at the slideout support arms. If you spot any “wear marks” (like those pointed out by the arrow in the photo above), it’s a good indication of a primary source of nasty noise. Grab a can of spray-on dry lube. Shoot the wear marks thoroughly, then using a clean, dry cloth, wipe down the excess. Dry lube sprays are preferable to “wet” lubes as they are less likely to attract dust and dirt. You’ll also find it useful to shoot the “teeth” on your slideout mechanism if you have any.

Other anti-squeak tricks include ensuring that the squeak doesn’t emanate from contact between the slideout seal and the sidewall of the slide. With the slide extended, wash and dry the sidewalls, then apply the appropriate wax for the wall surface.

##RVDT1786