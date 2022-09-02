Thursday, September 1, 2022

Ask Dave: Can I use my inline water filter as a pressure regulator?

By Dave Solberg
Dear Dave,
Can an inline water filter be used in lieu of a water pressure regulator? —Greg, 2019 Thor A.C.E. 33.1

Dear Greg,
I have not seen any inline water filters that regulate pressure other than ones I have used that got filled with calcium and lime. Not only did they “regulate” the pressure, sometimes they stopped it! I did search Camco, Shurflo and my wholesale supply company, Northern Wholesale Supply, and did not find an all-in-one version of inline filter and water pressure regulator. However, many have a kit that contains a separate pressure regulator along with a hose bend protector, which is a wire surrounding the short hose adapter.

Most RVers that use an inline filter just attach an inexpensive pressure regulator on the incoming end that regulates the flow down to 40 psi.

However, since you have a 2019 Thor motorhome, it probably has PEX water lines and they can typically handle 60 psi. We did a shoot last summer on a pop-up trailer that had PEX. At the city fill it had a sticker stating 60 psi—which I thought was shocking for a pop-up. So you might want to get a regulator that allows you to dial in the psi. You can find one at Amazon here.

As for filters, I like the blue canister type you find at home improvement stores as I can change the cartridge for about $4 rather than changing the entire filter every few months. It depends on how hard the water is at your sites.

This is a little harder to hook up and takes more space. However, it is a better filter, in my opinion, as I can get different inserts for filtering specific items. This is a shot of one at a local campground, and there is a pressure regulator at the faucet. Also, the “slinky” type hose is approved for fresh water. Camco has one as well as Valterra, the company that makes most of the dump station fittings. You can find it here.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here

