Ask Dave: What water pressure should I have at the campground?

When at a campground, what is the suggested psi setting for an adjustable water pressure regulator? —Tony, 2003 Holiday Rambler Vacationer

The best pressure depends on the plumbing system or, more specifically, the lines and fittings that you have and what they can stand. My folks bought a used unit a long time ago and went to visit my brother in AR. They hooked up to the outside faucet and later that day they came back to the rig and the entire floor was soaked!

Their outside pressure was probably 60 psi and nothing inside the rig actually burst; however, the fittings could not hold the pressure and it just leaked out. Older units used the 3/8” gray lines with either copper elbows or plastic and metal crimps. These cannot withstand much more than 40 psi.

Several companies have gone to PEX or other plastic 1/2” lines; however, some still use copper elbows and metal crimps. Others have gone to plastic compression fittings such as PEX, Flair-It™, SeaLand®, SharkBite® and others which can withstand up to 60 psi or more.

Get a pressure regulator to determine water pressure at the campground

Most residential pressures will be in the 40 psi range. I would suggest getting a water pressure regulator and a filter that will ensure it stays at 40 psi as most campgrounds do not have municipal water systems but rather run on well water and a pump. The closer to the pump, the higher the pressure.

This will provide good pressure as well as flow which is important for the amount of water. You can have 60 psi but if you are not getting 3.0 gallons per minute, it will not feel like the right amount of pressure. A good idea is to get a pressure regulator that is adjustable and dial it up higher and test to see if your system will hold it. However, if you have the copper elbows and metal clamps, I would stay at 40 psi.

