Ask Dave: Why aren’t the leveling jacks working?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg. Today Dave discusses leveling jacks.



Dear Dave,

How do you check to see if the motor has gone bad on your lifting units that get the RV off of the ground? I hear power when we hit the button to lift all four but they aren’t moving. —Holly

Dear Holly,

To provide more specific troubleshooting information we need the make and model of your RV as well as the type of leveling system as there are several on the market. If you have a hydraulic system such as Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI) or HWH Corporation, we can provide some troubleshooting tips.

The hydraulic leveling jacks typically utilize the same hydraulic motor to run the jacks and any slide rooms. The first thing I would check is the level of hydraulic fluid in the reservoir tank. This is located close to the hydraulic motor in a compartment.

The problem could be the battery

If the reservoir is full, verify there is adequate 12-volt power to the motor. If the motor is making a sound but not working, it could be a weak or sulfated battery. Sometimes the battery will register 12.6 volts and looks to be completely charged. However, if it’s sulfated, it will not hold a charge long enough, especially with the large amp draw of leveling jacks. Use a multimeter to verify 12.6 volts and keep it on while trying to run the jacks down. If the voltage drops considerably, your batteries are sulfated and probably need to be replaced.

Another option is to connect a battery booster to the batteries when trying to extend the jacks. If this works, then, again, you have sulfated batteries. If they still do not extend, try leveling them manually. This can be done by turning the switch on the motor which will allow you to use a cordless drill with a special adapter commonly known as a torx bit and insert it on the top of the motor. There should be one provided by your RV manufacturer. Insert the bit and slowly run the levelers down. Check your owner’s manual to find the switch. You might need to move another switch to disable the slide rooms during the operation.

