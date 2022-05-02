Ask Dave: New-to-us Class A was stored 7 years. Questions about tires and generator

Dear Dave,

We bought this Class A with only 3,000 miles on it. The motorhome was stored in a covered area, but not climate controlled. The tires are not cracking—they look brand-new. Should we replace them? Also the generator will not start. Gas sat in it for 7 years. Do you think we will have to put a new carburetor in it or just have this cleaned? —Carlene, 2015 28′ Winnebago Vista Class A

Dear Carlene,

According to the Winnebago website and brochure, you most likely have a 27N model which is 28’3” and is on the Ford 18,000# GVWR chassis with 19.5” Michelin tires. According to the recent Michelin Owner’s Guide, the tires should be replaced after 10 years regardless of their visual condition. Since your rig is a 2015, it’s most likely your chassis is a 2014 and the tires could even be older than that. There is information stamped on the side of the tire that will indicate the year of your tire.

Check the tires for imperfections

I would suggest inspecting the tires very closely to see if there are any imperfections in the sidewall such as cracking or blistering? If they look good, I believe you should be OK, as they are probably under the 10-year recommendation. However, here is a picture of a 2015 we will be shooting video of next month that is on a 2015 Thor product on a Ford chassis. The tire was manufactured in the 22nd week of the year 2014. There are some slight cracks that I would be leery of.

I’m not too concerned about the slight cracks around the info on the tire. However, there are several in other areas of the tire. Michelin did produce a “weather checking” guide that you can use to verify if the cracks are too severe.

Concerned about generator and fuel in gas tank

As for the generator, I would suspect you have some varnishing that has occurred since the gas sat for several years and it’s either a rebuild or replacement of the carb. I would also be concerned about the fuel in the gas tank as it would have broken down and could have some serious condensation. That would result in not only water/moisture, but rust, as well.

I would recommend having the tank drained and cleaned by a certified fuel technician and replacing the fuel filters in the chassis as well as the generator.

