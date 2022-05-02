RV Review: The PullKitchen Longitude turns a pickup into a camper

Today’s review is of the PullKitchen Longitude. This isn’t quite an RV, but can certainly turn just about any pickup or even some SUVs into one… sort of.

What you have is a cleverly designed kitchen that incorporates a sink, stove, prep areas, storage and a cutting board into what amounts to a drawer that can slide in and out of the back of just about any pickup out there. Essentially this can turn your pickup into an RV.

Just add a bedroom.

How it works

There was a lot of thinking that went into this because it’s a lot more than just a kitchen in a drawer. First of all, since the entire weight of the mechanism is cantilevered outside the truck so you can stand there and use it, they developed two different mounting systems for it.

One of those mounts turns this into a permanent part of your truck. But it’s also possible to get a mounting kit that allows you to remove the PullKitchen when you want to go back to using the bed of your truck.

The PullKitchen slides out with two storage bays, one at the front, one at the back. There is a sink and stove that sit between the bays. You pull it out of the back of the truck and then the storage box at the back slides out further. Lids on the storage boxes flip up and back, giving you access to whatever’s inside.

Powering the propane stove is a small one-pound propane bottle which you can buy wherever they sell camping supplies. Not my favorite camping thing, but certainly a universal one. I just wish these little bottles were recyclable—but this isn’t PullKitchen’s fault.

Clever components in the PullKitchen

The water for the sink comes from a separate 20-gallon portable tote that fits into the end of the PullKitchen. There are even lights on the device and a cutting board that slides out from under the storage bin at the back of the unit. It’s rather clever.

In fact, there’s even a paper towel holder under the front flip-up cover for the storage space.

Powering the electric water pump and the lights themselves are a DeWalt power tool battery, so you’re not drawing the truck’s power to accomplish this. I also like that this is just something you can get at many hardware stores if there’s an issue. You can also charge this with something like the Jackery 1500.

The sink is what’s referred to as a direct drain. In other words, it just drains out. So you’re going to have to accommodate the gray water. In the Pop-Up Camper, this was the same arrangement. I found it was remarkably convenient to just drain into a plastic folding container.



There are cases and places where you can just drain onto the ground. But remember your manners and Mother Earth when considering this option.

Build quality

The whole structure is built of extruded aluminum pieces. That is what I was going to do when building my cargo trailer conversion. These offer a good compromise between being relatively light in weight and being quite strong.

Composite panels make up the rest of the kitchen. It’s the ideal combination to take a life in the back of a pickup designed for adventure. Even the most adventurous off-roader is going to have a difficult time damaging this. Also, water certainly won’t cause harm to any of the composite or aluminum panels.

Making an RV

It would be safe to say that this might really be more of a component rather than a whole RV, or even a gadget.

You could combine this with a roof-top tent, as many have done, including the lady in this video. This folds up small enough that it could fit into the back of even something like the Jeep Gladiator or just about any full- or mid-sized pickup truck.

If you’re wondering about refrigeration, there isn’t any incorporated into the PullKitchen. But there are so many really great portable coolers on the market now that the biggest challenge is going to be making a final decision on that option.

To complete the RV build

To complete your RV build, you could even get the Camco Travel Toilet I reviewed and a SylvanSport Privy Bivy. Now you’re set, but in an RV that costs less than some of the accessory packages on the truck itself.

There are also roof-top tents like the Roofnest Sparrow that can fit atop a frame on the pickup bed or even over the cab in some cases.

More and more I’m seeing even the least expensive travel trailers coming in at more than $30,000. So taking that expensive pickup truck and turning it into an RV for a price that might be lower than just one of the option packages you’ve chosen seems to make sense, depending on your style of camping.

This certainly isn’t cheap at about $4,795, but it is well made.

Certainly you could also use this in a van build or even with some SUVs, as well. It’s a nifty device that may serve some campers very, very well.

