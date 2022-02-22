Ask Dave: Why will only one of my RV stovetop burners light?

Dear Dave,

Only one of three RV stovetop burners will light using the “spark” knob (back left). Is there a way to troubleshoot? Thank you! —Carol

Dear Carol,

Typically your Wedgewood three-burner stovetop has a spark ignitor or piezo located at each burner. If you have the cover off, you will see wires coming off the spark knob going to each piezo. This is a ceramic insulator with wire probe. When you turn the knob, each one should throw a small spark similar to a gas grill.

Inspect the spark ignitors on stovetop burners

First, I would turn the knob and inspect the two spark ignitors. See if there is a noticeable spark going to the burner. If the ceramic insulator is cracked, the spark will follow the crack to a ground source, which is called tracking, so the spark does not get to the burner and the gas. This would require a new piezo. However, typically you don’t see both doing this.

If there is a spark present but it’s not lighting, use a butane lighter stick and see if it will light with a direct flame. If not, then you most likely have a plugged LP tube going to the burner.

Check the wiring

If you do not have a spark and it lights with a butane lighter, check the wiring to the piezo from the knob to the bottom of the probe. It could be a loose connection or an opening in the wires. I would suggest taking the wire off on both ends, checking continuity with a multimeter and, if it is good, cleaning the terminals really well. My guess is that it is a loose connection. Since one of the burners lights, it means there is LP getting to the stovetop and the spark knob is working—just something wrong at the other two points.

