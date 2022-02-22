Monday, February 21, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

How important is it that your RV is available to you in an emergency?

By RV Travel
0
Hurricane Katrina damage

If you live in a wildfire-prone area or a tornado-prone area, you may own an RV for the sole purpose of having a safe escape route and a place to hunker down if need be. Even if you don’t live in a natural disaster-prone area, maybe you like the comfort of knowing your RV is there in case something else happens to you. House fire? Medical emergency? Hey, an RV can come in real handy…

How important is it to you that your RV is available in case of an emergency? Is it the reason you own it? Is it not important at all? After you vote, please leave a comment and explain your answer. We’re curious to hear your thoughts on this topic. As always, we appreciate your time and contributions!

Previous articleIs this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.