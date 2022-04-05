Ask Dave: What is the recommended care for standard stabilizer jacks?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2021 R-Pod 192. The threads and pivot points on my stabilizer jacks need to be clean and lubricated in order to work effectively, yet they are constantly subjected to water and road grit that sticks to the threads and grinds when they are being expanded. I am considering mounting modified mud flaps in front of them to offer a small amount of protection. What is the recommended care and maintenance for standard stabilizer jacks? —Tim

Your R-Pod 192 has scissor jacks that crank up and down similar to these, right?

If so, you are correct. The jack manufacturer and distributors such as etrailer.com suggest lubricating the threads with white lithium grease. However, I think that will just attract more grit and dirt. I would suggest using a dry lube like the CRC or Blaster instead.

A question for you: How much dirt and grit gets to the threads when the jack is retracted fully, since the threaded rod is encased within the hollow powder-coated framework?

If you are getting water and grit while traveling, you could put a small mud flap in front that hangs down just below the 2” folded up jack and it would help. However, I believe you might be getting more “stuff” from the wind at the campground, at which point I might suggest designing some type of cover or bag to go around the jack. Even a heavy-duty small garbage bag could work. Lay it on the ground, open it under the jack, extend the jack to the ground and pull the garbage bag up and pull the ties tight. There are all kinds of covers for the front A-frame jack, but nothing I have found for scissor jacks. This would be a good product to develop!

Perhaps other readers can help. Readers: What have you found that works with your scissor jacks? Leave a comment below.

