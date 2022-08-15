Ask Dave: My RV’s windshield has a leak. Where can I get it fixed?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s windshield had a leak when it rained. We also noticed rust crumbles on the dashboard. Where’s the best place to take it so all the work can be done there and not farmed out to somewhere else? —John, 2007 Winnebago Itasca

Dear John,

The recommended fix for your RV’s windshield leak depends on the model Itasca you have. Winnebago Industries manufactured the Winnebago brand and the Itasca brand. Both had various models such as the Winnebago Adventurer and a similar model, the Itasca Suncruiser.

All of the Class C models had a one-piece windshield that came with the automotive-style cab from Ford or Dodge.

The Class A models all had a two-piece windshield that was bonded to the steel cab substructure with non-hardening automotive-type adhesive.

As you can see from the 3D diagram available on the 2007 Adventurer, each windshield is mounted to a substructure that has a steel frame around the entire perimeter. Most Class A manufacturers used the fiberglass cab with a hole in it and installed what is called a floating windshield with rubber molding “zipped” around it.

Winnebago RV windshield leaks

Typically, what I have found when a Winnebago Class A leaks at the windshield is that it’s actually a leak from either the clearance lights or the front cap-to-roof seam that has what is called a “J” channel. Here, the water enters and collects on the upper steel bulkhead or tray and sloshes around depending on the angle of the rig. One time when I was driving, I got a shower when I turned a corner and the water ran to the driver’s side!

The rust flakes that you see on the dash indicate the metal framework has had repeated moisture and is rusting.

If you have a Class C that has a windshield leak, I would contact an authorized chassis repair facility such as Ford or Dodge and ask if they work on RV chassis. You can also contact your local Winnebago or Itasca dealership and find out who they use. Most RV dealers sub out windshield work to a local glass repair shop.

If you have a Class A, then I would contact the local Winnebago or Itasca dealer and ask if they have a Sealtech machine to find leaks. This machine draws air into the coach and pressurizes it. The dealer technician sprays soapy water all around the windshield and top cap to find where bubbles come out. This is the best way to find a leak, as sometimes the water travels a long way before it comes into the coach. So where it leaks may not be where it is entering. You can read more about that here.

I doubt the leak is actually coming from the windshield adhesive, so taking it to a glass repair facility would not be the best as they probably are not familiar with the construction. A dealership would be the best to diagnose the leak and take the appropriate action for repair.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

Should I use a pressurized leak finder to find leak in RV’s sealed underbelly?

Dear Dave,

My 5th wheel is winterized. I used compressed air and blew out the water in the lines but I did not get the cover on for winter. I live in the Northwest, so rain and snow are a sure thing. I’ve found that my RV’s sealed underbelly is collecting a small amount of water. Is this a leak in the sealed underbelly? I turned to YouTube for ideas on how to look for leaks and found a video on how a dealership in PA places a positive 2-3 psi on the inside of the trailer then soaps the outside looking for leaks. Have you ever heard of such a process? Do you know if this is a good or bad idea? Your thoughts, please. Thank you. —Mary

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT1926