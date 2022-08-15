Sunday, August 14, 2022

How many TVs do you have in your RV?

By RV Travel
You may remember the days when RVs didn’t even have one TV installed. Now, newer RVs are being designed with three, sometimes four, TVs. Can you believe it?

If you have an older RV, chances are you only have one (or two) TVs. But if you just bought a new model, you probably have three or four. Are we right? How many televisions are in your RV?

Please vote in the poll below, and leave a comment too. Do you wish your RV had more TVs? Do you wish it had fewer? How many TVs does your RV have, and out of those TVs, how many do you actually use? And if it has an outside TV, do you even use it?

We’re curious. Thanks!

