Ask Dave: Should I carry a spare tire for my Class C, and is the added weight worth it?

Dear Dave,

How do you change the inside tire of a dually? I carry a spare, but is the added weight worth it if I can’t change the tire? What about the jack you have to carry? I have a Class C. Are those tire warranties from third party companies (think: Good Sam) worth it? —Jeffrey

Dear Jeffrey,

Typically, rear dual tires on a motorhome have extra long lug bolts that go from the hub through both the inside and outside dual. To change it, you need to properly and safely get the wheels off the ground and remove the lug nuts. Once you do this, both tires and rims should come off.

There has been much debate over the years about whether you should carry a spare or not. Some RV manufacturers don’t even offer a spare tire! Plus, do you really want to change the tire yourself on the side of a road?

Consider the weight of a spare tire

The typical Class A 22.5” tire weighs about 80-90 lbs. with another 50 lbs. for the Alcoa rim. Your tire could be a 16” or even 18″ and could weigh up to 100 lbs., so you have to decide if you can lift that into a storage compartment or onto the back bumper rack, which many Class C units have.

Plus, the inside dual and front tires will have a reverse rim from the outside dual so you would have to carry two different spare tires. Most RVers that do carry a spare will match the front tire configuration as you can typically “limp” a blown or flat rear tire to a tire center if the other tire is in good shape.

Consider the size of a spare tire and tools needed

You need to consider the size of the tire wrench and force needed to break the lug nuts loose on such a rim.

As for the jack, it depends on the chassis weight that your Class C is rated at and what you have put on additionally. The larger Class C chassis is rated at a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 14,500 lbs. You won’t need a jack that can handle the entire weight. However, the rear axle Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) is 9,500 lbs., so there could be more than 4,000 lbs. on one rear dual position. The jack needs to be large enough to handle that much weight. If you do decide to change the tire yourself, make sure you consult your owner’s manual for the proper location of a jack and the safe procedure to do so.

For me, I do like to carry a spare that would fit the front tire position. However, I do not intend to change it myself on the side of the road, but rather have roadside assistance from CoachNet. I have worked with CoachNet for more than 30 years and have been very satisfied. I carry a spare as I want to make sure I have the correct tire for the technician— especially in the middle of the night. They can even switch the tire on a rim that is in a different configuration such as the outside dual.

Let’s see what others have done over the years. Please leave a comment sharing your experiences.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here.

Related:

RV Tire Safety: Are you sure you can change a flat tire? (from Roger Marble)

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVT1043