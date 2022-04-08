Ask Dave: Slide room flaps not working properly, don’t flip to squeegee. Why?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2016 Keystone Raptor Toy Hauler with three slides. The two larger slides have a bulb seal on the sidewall trim and a slide room flap or squeegee that is supposed to wipe the side of the slide room as it retracts. Problem is, that the flap does not flip the other direction when extending. I have to use a fireplace poker to pull it out. Any suggestions? —Doug

Dear Doug,

Winnebago has been using that same double-sided bulb seal with flap or squeegee since 1997, and I have never seen or heard of that issue happening. I even witnessed the testing of the rooms prior to that with more than 14,000 extensions and retractions, so this is puzzling. Here is what the seal looks like in a drawing. It attaches to the frame of the sidewall opening at the center groove and the round “bulbs” are on the inside and outside.

I called my Keystone rep and, sure enough, they have seen this issue before and have a “secret fix” for it.

As the room moves in and out, the resistance of the sidewall of the slide out room should push or flip the flap to the other direction. However, not all rooms are perfectly straight, so a slight variance can create a gap that will not change the direction. It’s not a big deal if the side of the room is not wet. If it’s dry, the room can still be extended all the way out and retracted so the bulb seal is depressed and there are no areas for leaks. However, if you can not extend the slide room all the way, the flap is your only seal. If it is not in the correct position, you will have a leak potential.

The fix

We purchased a piece of plastic molding that had adhesive on one side and applied it vertically on the side of the slide room just after the side window. As the flap hit the trim piece, it pushed it in the correct direction. The trim piece was 8’ long and only about ¼” thick, so it didn’t stick out very far and did not interfere with the side of the slide opening.

