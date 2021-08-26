Ask Dave: Why does water leak into camper from TV antenna?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the RV Handbook and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club. This column appears Monday through Saturday in the RV Travel and RV Daily Tips newsletters. (Sign up for an email reminder for each new issue if you do not already receive one.) Today Dave a water leak around a camper’s TV antenna.



Dear Dave,

On the crank for the TV antenna inside the camper, there’s a water leak every so often. Does it need some caulking on the roof? Or am I tightening it too tight on the inside? Thanks. —Tom

Dear Tom,

If you are cranking the antenna up, it’s most likely an older Winegard “bat wing”-type antenna that is mounted to the roof. The stem goes through the roof to the handle mounted inside.

I doubt you are tightening it too much. Rather, the sealant used between the antenna base and the roof is likely getting pinched or brittle. There may also be some self-leveling lap sealant surrounding the base on the roof which is not sealing. When you bring the antenna down and it rests on the roof at the cradle, it’s probably flexing the base a little and pulling away from the sealant.

Remove the old sealant

I would recommend inspecting the sealant very carefully and even remove the old sealant and recoat with new self-leveling lap sealant. Make sure you get the type that is designed for whatever roof material you have.

You can use a heat gun and plastic putty knife to remove the old lap seal. Set the gun on low and make sure you don’t get the roof material hot. Keeping it 10″–12” away should provide enough heat to make the sealant soft or pliable enough to scrape it away. Do not use a metal putty knife or razor blade as these could cut into the roof material itself.

Once you have the sealant off, it might be a good time to remove the screws and pull the antenna off and apply new butyl tape (a putty-type material) underneath.

If you go this far, I suggest installing a new permanent mount Winegard antenna. It will get much better reception and you don’t have to crank it up and down.

