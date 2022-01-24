Monday, January 24, 2022

Ask Dave Video: My motorhome is in storage. Anything I need to do before bringing it out?

By Dave Solberg
Dear Dave,
I have my motorhome in storage for the winter. Is there anything I need to do or to be aware of before bringing it out for spring? —A reader with spring fever

Watch my reply in the video below.

 

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

