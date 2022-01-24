Heartland toy haulers recalled for potential tire belt separation

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Cyclone, Fuel, Gravity, and Warrior toy hauler RVs equipped with certain Sailun tires, sizes ST235/80R16 and ST235/85R16. Due to a manufacturing issue, the tires may experience a belt separation. The potential number of RVs affected is 2,363.

A tire belt separation could lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the tire DOT codes, and replace the tires as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 18, 2022. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032 or Sailun customer service at 1-844-281-9696.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1037b