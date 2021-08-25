Ask Dave: What’s the best water purification system for my RV?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the RV Handbook and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club. This column appears Monday through Saturday in the RV Travel and RV Daily Tips newsletters. (Sign up for an email reminder for each new issue if you do not already receive one.) Today Dave discusses water purification systems.



Dear Dave,

“I will be traveling in a brand-new 24′ Class C Conquest RV with a 48-gallon freshwater tank. I would like a water purification system that has at least a garden hose input attachment for filling. Every time I go out, I want to rinse out then fill up the freshwater tank from home. I plan on being out for 6 months, come home, and camp locally during the summer months.

I’ll be camping in the brush and be dependent on river or lake water to refill the freshwater tank most of the time. So I’ll be using some type of electrical water pump with an output garden hose connection. I already know at least two rivers that have arsenic, lead, and mercury.

Can you recommend a system to use and what all I’ll need to implement it? This system will be installed permanently into the RV and will be used for all seasons so it will have to be a heated area and be drainable after use.” —Randall

Dear Randall,

The first thing I would recommend is to get a water testing kit such as the Intellitec or go bigger with the Safe Home version that will test several water quality issues.

As for filtering, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are several inline filters that will filter out arsenic as well as reverse osmosis devices, distillation, ultraviolet treatment, or ion exchange. Boiling water does not remove arsenic and can actually heighten the concentration as it steams off water.

When using water pump to fill tank

I personally like to use an inline filter coming off the campground. However, since you are getting water from the river or lake, I assume you will be filling your freshwater tank and using the water pump. In that case, you should find a way to add a filter either to the filling hose or downstream of the pump you started using in your question.

Shurflo makes an inline model that is easier to install but it clogs up faster and has to be replaced, in my opinion. I like the residential type as you can get a specific filter for different water issues and the replacement filters are just a couple of dollars.

Even with filtration system, a purification system is advised

Even with the filtration system, I would suggest taking the extra steps to have some type of purification system before drinking or cooking with the water. Potable Aqua has tablets that make the water bacteriologically safe in 35 minutes. And there are several portable water filtration systems available depending on your budget and space available to install.

According to the CDC, a reverse osmosis system is highly effective in removing bacteria, protozoa, viruses, and chemical contaminants.

Distillation systems are also highly effective in removing the same components and seem to be more effective in removing arsenic.

Ultra-violet systems are also highly effective in removing bacteria, viruses, and protozoa. However, they do not remove chemical contaminants.

Check with water system providers for options

I would suggest contacting your local Culligan or other water system provider to see what smaller or portable systems they have to offer. Since I only use the in-line filter, I have not had experience with which system works the best. Hopefully, our readers can shed some light in the comments on what they use, as there are several available.

Dave Solberg worked at Winnebago for 15 years developing the dealer training program, as marketing manager, and conducting shows. As the owner of Passport Media Creations, Dave has developed several RV dealer training programs, the RV Safety Training program for The Recreation Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation, and the accredited RV Driving Safety program being conducted at rallies and shows around the country. Dave is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

