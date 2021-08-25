RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Issue 1673

Today’s thought

“Live all you can: it’s a mistake not to. It doesn’t matter what you do in particular, so long as you have had your life. If you haven’t had that, what have you had?” ―Henry James

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Park Service Founders Day!

On this day in history: 1916 – The United States National Park Service is created.

Tip of the Day

Road rage and RVing: Don’t be a roarin’ rager!

Mr. and Mrs. RVer happily start out on a trip they’ve planned for months. The rig is packed, fueled up, and ready to hit the highway. As the excited couple merges into traffic, it happens. A guy in a beat-up SUV honks and gestures angrily at the RVers as he passes them. Then, the SUV abruptly pulls in front of the RVer’s Class B. He stomps on his brakes and slows to a crawl right in front of the would-be vacationers.

And so, it begins… Mr. RVer has two choices. If he decides to ignore the road rage, the trip may continue as planned. However, if Mr. RVer decides to return the SUV guy’s honks along with some hand gestures of his own, this trip could take an unplanned detour.

Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new features of the 2022 Jayco Eagle 321RSTS. Tony opens today’s review with, “I’m like the Paul Revere of RVs except without a horse or fame or our new country being potentially taken over. But instead of what Revere is credited with saying, I’m clacking away on my keyboard here with “The 2022s are coming! The 2022s are coming!” Here’s one of those 2022s.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

What’s the best water purification system for my RV?

Dear Dave,

“I will be traveling in a brand-new 24′ Class C Conquest RV with a 48-gallon freshwater tank. I would like a water purification system that has at least a garden hose input attachment for filling. Every time I go out, I want to rinse out then fill up the freshwater tank from home. I plan on being out for 6 months, come home, and camp locally during the summer months. … Can you recommend a system to use and what all I’ll need to implement it?” —Randall

Read the rest of the question and Dave's response.

Readers speak out: “The RV Life” – a poem by Janet Jackson

One of our readers, Janet Jackson, handwrote this poem and mailed it to us from Lincoln, Illinois.

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

A simple reminder which just may save your RV roof (and more)

Don’t bang your [RV’s] head: Make an easy-to-read note and put it on your dashboard or sun visor showing your RV height in feet and inches – and in metric too, if you travel out of the country. It could save your TV antenna, air conditioner – even your roof. Thanks to George Bliss for the tip. [Related: Aug. 19, 2021, Newark, NJ – Newark man, 80, cited after crashing RV into underpass. Source: newarkpostonline.com.]

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Tom Edwards

2016 Coachmen Chaparral 361IBL 5th wheel

“Roominess, layout – especially the rear living area and huge kitchen – ease of setup, mid-profile is easy to tow, not too long or short, middle bunk we use as the ‘box room’ and puppy bedroom.”

Website of the day

Preventing ticks on your pets

This page on the CDC’s website hosts a ton of information about keeping ticks off your pets. If you have a dog or cat who spends time outside, memorize this information!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 21

Recalls, and should you book now for fall travel? They’re on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to a 20-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ep-21-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

Recipe of the Day

Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

by Christine Hadden from Whitman, MA

Since the chicken is cooked in a slow cooker, this is basically a dump-and-go dinner. Perfect for summertime when you don’t want to heat the kitchen by turning on the stove. The chicken soaks up the flavor of the BBQ sauce and is super tender. Setting up a mini salad bar is perfect so everyone can customize their salad. A very versatile recipe that can be thrown together with what vegetables you have. This simple salad reminded us of a lazy summer day.

Get the recipe.

Trivia

Ever wonder why it’s called Looney Tunes and not Looney Toons? The show was created to promote Warner Brother’s music catalog back in the 1930s. The tunes were the most important part!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our black lab, BEAR, is more our kid than our dog. He goes everywhere we go. He loves camping. He is obsessed with chasing the ball.” —Rick Bays

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

What did the Buddhist say to the hot dog vendor?

Make me one with everything.

