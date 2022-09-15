Ask Dave: When plugged in at home, will converter charge and desulfate RV’s batteries?

Dear Dave,

Jayco tells me I have a Progressive Dynamics 9200 Series Intel-Power Converter/Charger, specifically model PD9260C. From what I can find online, the unit has the following four modes: Boost, Normal, Storage, and Equalization. First Question: Our motorhome is a 30-amp service. When our motorhome is home and stored between trips, if I use an adapter to plug the service into a 20-amp receptacle, will this unit first fully charge the batteries and then switch to a mode that performs battery maintenance and desulfation? Second Question: Will I need to leave the motorhome’s main power switch in the “on” position for the converter/charger to perform the charging, maintenance and desulfation when I have it plugged into the 20-amp receptacle? —Pat, 2020 Jayco Alante 26X

Dear Pat,

My first question is, what type of batteries do you have? If they are lead acid, then this is a wonderful converter/charger to properly charge and desulfate the batteries. If they are lithium, you will need to look into another charger or ruin them!

The boost stage of most chargers will provide approximately 16 volts or slightly higher to “boil” the lead acid and break up the sulfation. As your batteries drain amp hours, sulfur coats the plates and with a conventional charger/converter it just provides 13.6 volts until the batteries are charged to 12.6 volts and then drops to a 13.2-volt maintenance charge. This will not properly charge and desulfate the batteries.

According to the spec’s for the 9260C, the boost stage provides 14.4 volts, which is OK for lithium batteries as that is what they want for a charge. This charge brings the battery up to 90 percent charge.

Then the “normal” mode provides 13.6 volts to complete the charge. Once the batteries are full, the converter goes into “storage” mode at 13.2 volts. The “equalizing” mode is 14.4 volts every 21 hours for a period of 15 minutes to make sure sulfation is not affecting the battery.

Check the distance from converter to battery

One thing that will affect the performance of this converter is the distance from the converter to the batteries and the gauge wiring. Typically, this will be relatively short. However, we recently replaced a standard converter in a 2015 Thor that had the converter in the bedroom and the distance to the battery bank was more than 20 feet. It had 6-gauge wiring. According to the tech at Progressive Dynamics, that distance and drop in voltage would require going to 2-gauge. We remounted the converter into the battery compartment. So make sure you have the correct gauge wiring for the distance.

Another factor is what gauge and distance is your extension cord, if using one. Again, a long distance will have a voltage drop. You should be able to verify both of these using a multimeter to see what voltage you are getting at the battery. This would need to be done during the Boost mode first.

For your second question, you will need to leave the main circuit breaker on during storage as this provides 120-volt AC power to the circuit breakers for the converter, which you will also need to leave on. I would suggest shutting off the others since you will be plugging into a 20-amp circuit and you might have other outlets “ganged” to that circuit in your garage.

