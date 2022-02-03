Ask Dave: Will reflective material damage my RV’s windshield seal?

Dear Dave,

Will a reflective windshield sunscreen damage the seal around my RV’s windshield? —JR

Dear JR,

I have not read or been involved in any documentation that a reflective material such as Reflectix has caused UV degradation or other damage to the rubber seal around a windshield.

However, this product and other reflective materials are generally installed on the inside of the windshield. That leaves the rubber seal exposed to the sun and elements. This will dry out the seal and make it crack or shrink and create an improper seal and leaks.

Products to protect windshield seals

There are some products that will help protect the seals such as ProtectAll All-Surface Care which has UV protection, which would help.

In my opinion, it is better to install an exterior covering, which can be a little harder to put on and take off, especially in extreme weather. However, it will do a much better job at protecting the windshield and all rubber seals.

There are several types and brands including suction cup, hook and loop, and even some with snaps that have to be screwed into the face of the front cap.

The easiest cover to install is one that is fastened by magnets such as Magne Shade™.

The heavy-duty magnets are installed inside the windshield with 3M peel and stick adhesive strips so no tools or ladders are needed to install. The cover magnets literally sandwich the material to the inside magnets for a superior fit. After the initial installation of the magnets, it can be installed from the ground with the easy-to-use rod in the pockets.

The test model we used has withstood some pretty harsh conditions in California and Death Valley the past two years and still fits tight.

