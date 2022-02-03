Have you ever seen the Old Faithful geyser erupt in person?

Old Faithful was the first geyser to be named in Yellowstone back in 1870. It was named for its frequent and predictable eruptions. It erupts every 44-90 minutes and its eruption times have been predicted since 2000. It can erupt anywhere from 106 feet up to 185 feet. If you’ve never seen it, it’s pretty incredible!

Have you ever seen Old Faithful geyser erupt in person? If you want to, you’ll have to plan a trip to Yellowstone but, of course, it’s worth it! If you don’t feel like traveling all the way to Yellowstone, you can watch a video of it erupting below.