Ask the Pet Vet: What’s better for dogs, a collar or a harness?

I am a big fan of harnesses for dogs. They are so much easier on the dog – especially dogs who tug while being walked. They are safer, too!

In fact, for brachiocephalic dogs (“smushed-faced” dogs such as Pugs, Frenchies, Bostons, Shih Tzus, Lhasas, and Chihuahuas), a harness instead of a collar can prevent several life-threatening conditions including trauma to the trachea causing it to collapse. These dogs have a difficult time getting air in because of their small noses; they can overheat quickly on walks because of this. The restriction of a collar can make this worse. Please use a harness instead. Also, it is easier to control a dog with a harness, even big dogs.

One type of leash I do NOT recommend is the long, retractable leash such as this one:

It is very difficult to control a dog with this type of leash and unfortunate events may occur. A regular nylon or leather leash with a good sturdy harness is best.

There are several harnesses I like.

For smaller dogs, the mesh harnesses are comfortable and work well unless your pup is a Houdini and can wiggle out of it. If so, it is best to go with a sturdier nylon harness. For large and giant-breed dogs, these are required. I recommend getting one that is adjustable. There are many styles, some of which are quite fashionable, but here are several examples on Amazon: this one is best for toy breeds, this one for small and medium breeds, and this one for medium and large breeds.

Ask the Pet Vet

