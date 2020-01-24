The back side of Mount Rushmore most never knew about

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADISIDE JOURNAL

Everybody knows Mount Rushmore, the most famous tourist attraction in South Dakota. The heads of presidents Washington, Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Lincoln loom large over the Black Hills. They are the work of Gutzon Borglum and his helpers, who blasted and chiseled the faces into the mountainside for 14 years beginning in 1927.

Today, about 2.5 millions visitors from around the world visit the National Memorial site near Rapid City every year.

Now, a bit of trivia for you.

What tourists do not see, and will likely never see, is the other side of Mount Rushmore. Yet, if you visit any tourist shop within 100 miles, you will find it difficult to miss seeing the many postcards, posters and tee-shirts that depict “the other side of the mountain.”

With a bit of tongue in my cheek, I am willing to share the scene with you. Simply click here.

##RVT932