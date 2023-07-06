Enter to win a stay in Barbie’s Dream House

If in your wildest dreams you’ve wished you could stay in a life-sized Barbie and Ken mansion, here’s your chance! Barbie’s Dream House will be available for two separate one-night stays. For free! Yes, you read that right! Free! All you need to do is enter to win a night’s stay.

Details

Airbnb recently announced this exclusive opportunity and details for this once-in-a-lifetime contest. Beginning at 1 p.m. EST on July 17, 2023, you can enter to win a free one-night stay in Barbie’s Dream House, located in Malibu, California. Airbnb is offering a free stay for one lucky winner plus one on July 21, 2023, and a second opportunity for another lucky winner plus one on July 22, 2023.

Rest assured that this uniquely decorated private residence has been completely outfitted with the signature Barbie hot pinkitude decor and decadent luxury we’ve grown to expect with the Barbie brand. You and your plus one will need to provide your own transportation to Malibu and any personal items you need overnight, but that’s it. Well … you also need to win, of course!

Why now?

“Barbie” opens in theaters on July 21, 2023. To help promote the film and generate interest in all things Barbie-related, Airbnb welcomes the chance to flaunt its ability to offer unique stays via its website. And staying in the Barbie Dream House is about as unique as it gets!

Amenities

We all love RVing, but who couldn’t use a one-night pampering inside Barbie’s Dream House? Here are some of the amenities winners can expect to enjoy: ocean views, direct ocean access, infinity pool, outdoor disco dance floor, access to Barbie and Ken’s closets, and lots more!

Set your notifications and plan to enter

Take a chance! Plan to enter here on July 17 at 1:00 p.m. EST. You may just win a chance to take a break from RVing and experience how Barbie really lives!

