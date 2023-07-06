Man dies in car in Death Valley from extreme heat

A 65-year-old man from the San Diego area was found dead in his vehicle in California’s Death Valley National Park on the morning of July 3. Extreme heat appears to have caused his death.

At 10:01 a.m., a National Park Service maintenance worker noticed a vehicle about 30 yards off road from North Highway. The worker checked the sedan and found the man unresponsive. NPS park rangers, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, and Inyo County Coroner’s Office responded. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The car’s tracks ran along the road shoulder and rocky berm before veering further away from the paved road. The vehicle did not crash but had two flat tires. The initial investigation suggests that heat-related illness may have caused the driver to run off the road.

The high temperature the previous day was 126° F. The overnight low temperature was 98° F. The vehicle was found to be operational and was not stuck; however, the air conditioning was not working. The driver’s window was found down, further indication that the air conditioning was not functioning when the man was driving.