Thursday, July 6, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Man dies in car in Death Valley from extreme heat

By RV Travel
0
Death Valley sign

A 65-year-old man from the San Diego area was found dead in his vehicle in California’s Death Valley National Park on the morning of July 3. Extreme heat appears to have caused his death.

At 10:01 a.m., a National Park Service maintenance worker noticed a vehicle about 30 yards off road from North Highway. The worker checked the sedan and found the man unresponsive. NPS park rangers, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, and Inyo County Coroner’s Office responded. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The car’s tracks ran along the road shoulder and rocky berm before veering further away from the paved road. The vehicle did not crash but had two flat tires. The initial investigation suggests that heat-related illness may have caused the driver to run off the road.

The high temperature the previous day was 126° F. The overnight low temperature was 98° F. The vehicle was found to be operational and was not stuck; however, the air conditioning was not working. The driver’s window was found down, further indication that the air conditioning was not functioning when the man was driving.

Previous article
Great RV Accessories Newsletter #16

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE